You can now preorder the Hallmark original Xbox console Christmas ornament with Halo music

Yes, we are still in mid-July, but some people are already thinking about the Christmas holiday season. That includes Hallmark, which has announced a number of new high-end Christmas ornaments for the 2024 holiday season. Hallmark Keepsake ornament includes a number of officially licensed pop culture brands based on Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter, and many others.

This year, Hallmark is offering a Keepsake ornament for Xbox fans. Specifically, the company is taking preorders for an ornament that looks like Microsoft's original 2001 Xbox console, along with the original "Big Duke" controller for that console.

The preorder page on Amazon also shows a quick video of the Xbox console ornament in action. When you install the included three LR44 batteries and then press the power button on the "console," you will see the ornament light up. Furthermore, you will hear the start-up sounds and music for the first Xbox console, followed by the main theme from the first major Xbox hit game, Halo: Combat Evolved.

The Amazon preorder page has the price of the Hallmark Xbox console Christman ornament at $22.89. It will begin shipping next week on July 22, which means there will be plenty of time for you to set up your Christmas tree and place this Xbox console in a specific location on that tree.

While the original Xbox console is no longer being made by Microsoft, you can still get a controller designed to look and feel like that original Big Duke Xbox controller. Hyperkin makes the Duke Wired Controller for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, along with Windows 10 and 11 PCs. It even includes a version of the original Xbox start-up animation that's placed inside the Xbox button. You can get it at Amazon for $59.99.

