Nintendo Direct summer 2024 roundup: Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, Zelda, Mario & Luigi and more

The latest Nintendo Direct streaming event revealed a number of first-party games for the Switch console that will be released in the second half of 2024 and even in 2025. Here's a look at the highlights from the event.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond

It lives! The next game in the Metroid Prime sci-fi first-person shooter series that was first announced way back in 2017 is finally coming sometime in 2025. We got to see some brief gameplay, but more info will be arriving in the future.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The latest game in the Legend of Zelda series will be a bit different. This cartoon-themed game features Princess Zelda as the playable character as she has to rescue her boyfriend Link and her kingdom from a growing mass of portals to another dimension. It's due out on September 26. Nintendo also plans to release a special Zelda-themed Switch Lite console on that same date.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

The Mario brothers are back together again in this new entry in the Mario & Luigi spin-off series. The top-down action game has the brothers teaming up, sometimes literally, to take out their foes. It's coming to the Switch on November 7.

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Super Mario Party franchise returns with this new entry that's coming on October 17. It will include over 110 mini-games, two returning gameboards, and five all-new gameboards. There should be plenty to do when you and a bunch of friends come over to your house.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Square Enix will release this remake of Dragon Quest III for the Switch on November 14. Also, it revealed that Dragon Quest I and II will get the same HD-2D remake treatment sometime in 2025.

Perfect Dark for the N64 is coming for the Switch later today

The original game from Rare, made for the Nintendo 64 console, will be available for Switch owners who have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pack later today, and it will support online multiplayer.