Nvidia 512.95 WHQL driver has support for Sniper Elite 5, Hitman 3 ray tracing, and more

It has only been a couple of weeks since the last Game Ready driver landed from Nvidia, and it is already releasing another one. The new GeForce Game Ready 512.95 WHQL driver comes with support for the upcoming games Sniper Elite 5 and My Time at Sandrock, Hitman 3 RTX, bug fixes, and more.

Both aforementioned titles launch on May 26, and this driver is a recommended install before jumping into the early access life sim or the WW2 stealth shooter.

Meanwhile, Hitman 3 is receiving ray tracing and DLSS implementations in an update today. According to Nvidia, frames can almost double when using DLSS in the assassination title, even after ray-traced reflections and shadows are enabled while using an RTX graphics card. The update also carries AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution tech for those without an RTX GPU.

Fixed issues in this release:

[Grid 2019]: Flags and banners will no longer flicker during gameplay.

[Adobe Premiere Pro]: Fixed Direct3D-related Crash Dumps.

[Adobe Premiere Pro]: NVIDIA Control Panel now allows users to modify the Image Sharpening setting.

Known issues:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

[GeForce RTX 3090 Ti] Oculus Rift S/Pimax 8Kx is not detected. [3632289][3626116]

Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]

[DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]

[Assassin's Creed Origins] Game displays flicker when character is under water near a boat. [3642655]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

[NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. [3345965]

Club 3D CAC-1085 dongle limited to maximum resolution of 4K at 60Hz. [3542678]

The 512.95 WHQL Game Ready driver is now available for download, or upgrade to, via the GeForce Experience app. Standalone installation links are below. Here are the release notes.

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH



Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH