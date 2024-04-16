Nvidia 552.22 driver brings Manor Lords and No Rest for the Wicked support

Nvidia's latest driver release has brought official support for two highly-anticipated games coming soon to PC gamers in early access. There some important application-related bug fixes included too.

The Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 552.22 WHQL-certified driver is a recommended install for any gamers using green team hardware planning on jumping into Manor Lords or No Rest for the Wicked.

Manor Lords is out via Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview on April 26, and it will be using Nvidia's DLSS 2 upscaling technology for boosting frame rates from the get-go. Nvidia says it will let players get 47% more performance on average when using RTX 4070 or better graphics cards.

Next, April 18 is when Ori-developer Moon Studios' latest project, No Rest for the Wicked is hitting Steam Early Access. Nvidia doesn't list any DLSS or RTX implementations that will be included with the game, but this driver is still a recommended install for fans looking to experience the release smoothly.

As for bug fixes, here are the resolved issues in the 552.22 Game Ready driver:

PUBG: Game stability issues over extended gameplay on Intel 12th Gen platforms [4030936]

GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series: PC may randomly freeze when Windows Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled [4009884]

HTC Vive Pro 2: System crash with bugcheck after enabling VR HMD with multidisplays [4119187]

Creative application users will find the following four issues fixed in the 552.22 Studio driver:

Chaos V-Ray: NVIDIA OptiX IR fails to link [4479756]

Jianying Pro: General stability issues with 551.xx drivers [4561996]

SideFX/Houdini: OptiX applications crashing when using Shader Execution Reordering (SER) [4589827]

Maya: Application crash for some user workflows [4584743]

Lastly, the open issues Nvidia's teams are still working on are these:

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: Lower GPU utilization when Reflex is set to “On + Boost” [4412035]

Tekken 8 may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce GTX 10-series graphics cards. [4503216]

The Nvidia 552.22 driver is now available to download and install via the GeForce Experience app on Windows. Standalone links can be found below as well. Here official are the release notes (PDF).

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs: