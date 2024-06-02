Nvidia app beta gets updated, Star Wars Outlaws will support DLSS 3.5, and more

Nvidia had a lot to reveal as part of its Computex 2024 announcements today. We have already discussed its new Project G-Assist demo, and also its new Small Form Factor labels for graphics cards and cases. However, that's not all the company was talking about today,

New beta version of its Nvidia app with 120 FPS AV1 recording and more

You may remember that in February, Nvidia launched the first public beta of a new PC app that was created to take over from the Nvidia Control Panel, GeForce Experience, and RTX Experience apps. Today, the company revealed it will update the app on June 4 with some new features.

In a blog post, the company said the Nvidia app beta update will now support recording of gameplay in both AV1 SDR and HDR formats. It stated:

New with this release, the NVIDIA app now gives gamers the option of recording at 120 frames per second, for smoother, more immersive playback. While this option is available for all codecs, GeForce RTX 40 Series gamers can record even higher quality captures with AV1 at the same bit rates when compared to H.264.

The update will also return the Performance Panel which includes one-click automatic GPU tuning for gamers who don't want to take a lot of time fine-tuning the performance of their games on their PC. The In-Game Overlay will also be improved with the update including a better way to put in filters in its Photo Mode.

Star Wars Outlaws will support Nvidia DLSS 3.5 for its launch

The PC version of Ubisoft's upcoming open world game Star Wars Outlaws will support Nvidia's DLSS 3.5 graphics technology when it launches in late August. In a blog post, Nvidia stated:

As part of our collaboration with Massive Entertainment and LucasFilm Games on Star Wars Outlaws, the game’s PC version is also being enhanced with NVIDIA RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI), plus ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, and ray-traced global illumination, taking visuals to the next level.

The blog post also announced that the PC version of Marvel Rivals, the upcoming superhero team shooter from NetEase Games, will support DLSS 3.0 at launch

Sign up for GeForce Rewards and get three free months of Microsoft PC Game Pass

Finally, people who sign up for GeForce Rewards will be able to claim three free months of Microsoft's PC Game Pass starting on June 4, which normally costs $9.99 per month. You can check out Nvidia's blog post to find out how to sign up for Nvidia Rewards and claim your three free months of PC Game Pass, which will give you access to play over 100 PC games. The offer ends on July 5 and you have to redeem your three free months by August 30.