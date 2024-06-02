Nvidia is working with PC makers on new Small Form Factor guidelines for cases and GPU cards

More and more PC gamers are building their rigs in Small Form Factor case designs. However, it's sometimes hard to find graphics cards that can fit and work well inside these cases. Today, as part of Computex 2024, Nvidia announced a new effort to help gamers who want to build SFF PC with the best graphics cards inside the small cases.

In a blog post, Nvidia announced it is working with a number of well known SFF PC companies on guidelines to help gamers who want to build SFF gaming PCs. It stated;

Manufacturer product pages and listings on global retailers will soon be updated with text labeling graphics cards that meet the guideline as “SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards”, and cases as being “Compatible with SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards”, instantly identifying parts that fit together and allowing you to buy and build with confidence.

The guidelines for graphics cards that get the new label include Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or higher products with the following dimensions:

151 mm maximum height including power cable bend radius

304 mm maximum length

50 mm or 2.5 slots maximum depth

There are currently 36 graphics cards, made by companies like Asus, Galax, Gigabyte, INNO3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac that fit the new "SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards" label and more will be revealed during Computex this week.

As far as SFF cases that will get Nvidia approval with the new label, the blog post states

Depending on graphics card orientation, a total of 154.5mm clearance is required from either the motherboard or riser PCB to the side or top case panel. Additionally, a case must have clearance for 312mm in length, including the graphics card and extender (if any).

At the moment, Asus, Cooler Master, Corsair, Fractal Design, InWin, KOLINK, Lian Li, MSI, NCASE, NZXT, Phanteks, SilverStone, Sliger, and Thermaltake all currently sell PC cases that have the "Compatible with SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards” approval.