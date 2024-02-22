The Nvidia app launches in beta form that will merge several of the company's GPU apps

Owners of PCs with Nvidia GPUs have had to access a number of apps to get the info they need. Today, the company announced it is merging most of the features in three of those apps into one, and its named, appropriately enough, as simply the "Nvidia app."

In a blog post, the company announced that a beta version of the Nvidia app is now available to download. Once the full version is available it will take the place of the Nvidia Control Panel, GeForce Experience, and RTX Experience apps.

The beta version already mashes up the GeForce Experience app's Optimal Game Settings and the Nvidia Control Panel. Users will be able to adjust their graphics driver's settings with this new app, either for specific apps, or for all of the apps and games on your PC. The Nvidia app will also have more info on what's been added and what has been fixed for new GPU driver updates.

Other changes for the new Nvidia app include improvements in the In-Game Overlay UI, and support for new AI-powered visual filters. One of them is RTX HDR, which will add High Dynamic Range support to PC games that were not developed with that kind of visual upgrade. During the beta period, Nvidia has a roadmap that will include adding features like "AV1 support for Shadowplay, additional DLSS controls, extra overclocking options, and more."

In the future, more features from the Nvidia Control Panel, including Display and Video settings, will be added to the Nvidia app. More features from the GeForce Experience and RTX Experience app, including GPU overclocking, will be added as well.

However, other features from those apps including Broadcast to Twitch and YouTube, Share Images and Video to Facebook and YouTube, and Photo Mode 360 and Stereo captures, will be discontinued when the Nvidia app officially launches. Nvidia claims this streamlining will lead to "a 50% more responsive UI, and occupy 17% less disk space than GeForce Experience."