Nvidia GeForce NOW receives S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, more Bethesda classics

Nvidia's GeForce NOW games streaming service is back with another update to its list of supported titles. This time its touting GSC Game World's newly-released S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl as its headliner, while Ubisoft's latest Star Wars game and a couple of Bethesda classics are involved in the selection too.

Those who own S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on Steam, the Microsoft Store, or even subscribers to PC Game Pass can now use GeForce NOW to jump into the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. The Unreal Engine 5-powered game is being offered 1440p resolution in the recently revamped Performance membership, according to Nvidia, while Ultimate subscribers can get it streaming at 4K 120fps.

Star Wars Outlaws is seeing a Steam release today, November 21, and Nvidia has already added support for this version on GeForce NOW. The title's latest update has plenty of enhancements for its combat, animations, AI and other aspects too. Nvidia is even offering GeForce NOW members a special Forest Commando Character Pack for the game that contains cosmetic gear for Kay and her companion Nix. Instructions on how to activate this pack will be sent to subscribers via email shortly.

As for Bethesda, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition are both now available via Nvidia's cloud service for owners of the titles as well as PC Game Pass subscribers.

Here are all the games revealed for this week:

Towers of Aghasba (New release on Steam, Nov. 19)

(New release on Steam, Nov. 19) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Nov. 20)

(New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Nov. 20) Star Wars Outlaws (New release on Steam, Nov. 21)

(New release on Steam, Nov. 21) The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition (Epic Games Store, Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Epic Games Store, Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition (Epic Games Store, Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Nvidia keeps expanding its supported cloud gaming library, though it recently announced some bad news for next year. Starting in 2025, playtime caps are being introduced to the service. Find details here.