Nvidia investigates gaming performance issues with Nvidia app installed

One of the recent Nvidia drivers dropped the old GeForce Experience app in favor of the new unified Nvidia app. While it is nice to have one app to rule them all, some features are still missing, plus there are now reports about the Nvidia app crippling gaming performance by up to 15%.

Yikes, looks like having the NVIDIA app installed was destroying perf in some of my games (mainly UE5 ones) like Black Myth Wukong and The Talos Principle 2. Uninstalling the NVIDIA app fixed some horrendous frametime issues and gave me an extra 15%+ of performance! pic.twitter.com/KimvcahJ1P — Sebastian Castellanos (@Sebasti66855537) December 15, 2024

Tom's Hardware conducted more detailed testing and discovered that performance impact is indeed quite noticeable in certain games, especially on lower-end graphics cards, like the Nvidia RTX 4060. Sebastian Castellanos, who first reported performance issues, later added that besides uninstalling the Nvidia app, users can get their FPS back by turning off "Game filters and Photo mode" in the program's settings.

Now, Nvidia has published a message on its official forum to confirm the issue. The company says it is "looking into it:"

We are aware of a reported performance issue related to Game Filters and are actively looking into it. You can turn off Game Filters from the NVIDIA App Settings > Features > Overlay > Game Filters and Photo Mode, and then relaunch your game.

The Nvidia app spent a few months in public beta before becoming an official part of GeForce drivers, so it is a bit odd to see that such an issue slipped under the radar. Hopefully, Nvidia will fix the problem in future updates. Meanwhile, you can fix the performance degradation by turning off filters or simply uninstalling the Nvidia app.