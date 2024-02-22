Nvidia GeForce NOW adds Nightingale, Pacific Drive and more to its cloud game library

It's another busy week for the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. It is adding 11 more titles to its game lineup this week, including two highly anticipated, and very different, survival games.

In a blog post, Nvidia states that Nightingale, the Victorian-themed fantasy survival game from Inflexion Games that just launched in early access on Steam, is now available for GeForce NOW users to access. Also, those same subscribers can play Pacific Drive, a different kind of survival game from developer Ironwood Studios, where players have to drive and escape from a region that's filled with supernatural monsters in their station wagon.

Here's the full list of games that are being added to Nvidia GeForce NOW this week, including a number of Bandai Namco titles:

Le Mans Ultimate (New release on Steam, Feb. 20)

Nightingale (New release on Steam, Feb. 20)

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance (New release on Steam, Feb. 21)

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (New release on Steam, Feb. 22)

Pacific Drive (New release on Steam, Feb. 22)

Solium Infernum (New release on Steam, Feb. 22)

Katamari Damacy REROLL (Steam)

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (Steam)

PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ (Steam)

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (Steam)

Tales of Arise (Steam)

Also, three more games that were previously available as Early Access titles, will continue to be accessible on GeForce NOW as they move into their 1.0 version status:

Last Epoch (New 1.0 release on Steam, Feb. 21)

Myth of Empires (New 1.0 release on Steam, Feb. 21)

Sons of the Forest (New 1.0 release on Steam, Feb. 22)

Remember that you can purchase the GeForce NOW Ultimate plan for $19.99 a month or $99.99 for six months. It offers game streaming to almost any device with GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs in the cloud at up to 4K resolutions and up to 120 frames per second.