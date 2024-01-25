Infinifactory is free to claim this week on the Epic Games Store

Right on schedule, another freebie has just gone online on the Epic Games Store, and this one is replacing the LOVE giveaway from last week. This time, PC gamers can claim a copy of Infinifactory for free, and the promotion is running for an entire week as usual.

Developed by famed engineering puzzle game developer Zachtronics, this entry has players taking the role of a human who has been abducted by aliens to help with some nefarious product production lines. You're tasked with making assembly lines with conveyor belts, welders, pushers, and sensors to build the required products. Completing the jobs as efficiently as possible is the only way to find a way to escape these alien overlords.

Being a sandbox puzzle game that combines the aspects of the studio's other hit titles SpaceChem and Infiniminer, there are multiple ways to solve each problem. More score is given for optimizing the assembly lines to use up less space, less blocks, and complete production with the least cycles.

Here are the key features listed by the developer:

LIKE SPACECHEM… IN 3D! Design and run factories in a first-person, fully 3D environment.

HISTOGRAMS ARE BACK! Optimize your solutions, and then optimize them more when you see how much better your friends did.

VISIT EXOTIC ALIEN LOCALES! Explore a story-driven campaign with 50+ puzzles, audio logs, and more.

BLOCKS THAT MOVE! Go beyond the campaign and push the limits of Infinifactory’s next-generation block engine in the sandbox.

Released in 2015, Infinifactory usually costs $24.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. For the next seven days though, you can grab a copy from the Epic Games Store for the low, low price of free. The store has already revealed next week's freebie too, with Doors - Paradox, a relaxing puzzle escape game, incoming to replace the latest promotion on February 1.