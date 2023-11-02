NVIDIA GeForce Now will add over 50 PC games to stream and play in November

NVIDIA will have another busy month in November in terms of adding new games to its GeForce Now game streaming service. The company has revealed that it plans to add 54 games to the GeForce Now library of supported titles.

In a blog post, it revealed the first 15 games that are being added. The list includes two games that were put in on October 31. It also includes Virtex Stadium, which is the virtual stadium created for Riot Games's League of Legends world championship finals that begin later today. The stadium will use NVIDIA's cloud infrastructure and is accessible for free without the need to create a new login.

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

Jusant (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

RoboCop: Rogue City (New release on Steam, Nov. 2)

The Talos Principle 2 (New release on Steam, Nov. 2)

StrangerZ (New release on Steam, Nov. 3)

Curse of the Dead Gods (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle (Steam)

ENDLESS Dungeon (Steam)

F1 Manager 2023 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Heretic’s Fork (Steam)

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged (Epic Games Store)

Kingdoms Reborn (Steam)

Q.U.B.E. 2 (Epic Games Store)

Soulstice (Epic Games Store)

Virtex Stadium (Free)

While not mentioned in this list, Alan Wake 2 and Ark: Survival Ascended were also added to GeForce Now's lineup last week.

The other games that are planned to be added to NVIDIA GeForce Now in November include the following:

The Invincible (New release on Steam, Nov 6.)

Roboquest (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)

Stronghold: Definitive Edition (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)

Dungeons 4 (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Nov. 9)

Space Trash Scavenger (New release on Steam, Nov. 9)

Spirittea (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Nov 13)

Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master (New release on Steam, Nov 15)

Last Train Home (New release on Steam, Nov. 28)

Gangs of Sherwood (New release on Steam, Nov. 30)

Airport CEO (Steam)

Arcana of Paradise —The Tower (Steam)

Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale (Epic Games Store)

Breathedge (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Bus Simulator 21 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Farming Simulator 19 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

GoNNER (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

GoNNER2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Hearts of Iron IV (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Hexarchy (Steam)

I Am Future (Epic Games Store)

Imagine Earth (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Land of the Vikings (Steam)

Onimusha: Warlords (Steam)

Overcooked! 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Saints Row IV (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Settlement Survival (Steam)

SHENZHEN I/O (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

SOULVARS (Steam)

The Surge 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Thymesia (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Trailmakers (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Tropico 6 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Wartales (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

The Wonderful One: After School Hero (Steam)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (Steam)

West of Dead (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

The blog mentions that three games planned for GeForce Now in October didn't make it. One, War Hospital, was due to a release date delay while the other two, StalCraft and VEILED EXPERTS, were not added due to unnamed technical issues.