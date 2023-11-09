Spotify on TV gets redesigned with new Home view and 'Up next' queue

Spotify has announced a major upgrade to its TV experience today, which displays whenever Spotify is used on a large screen TV. This update brings over a lot of features that already exist in its mobile and recently redesigned Desktop apps, so users can enjoy content on their TV's much more easily.

The key new features that Spotify include a redesigned Home layout, which now echoes what you would see when you open up Spotify on other platforms, with shortcuts to favourites, recently played audio and recommendations visible easily at the top of the Home page.

An 'Up next' listening queue has been added to the newly introduced Now Playing view, so that TV users can view so that TV users can see what's playing next directly from the big screen, as well as being able to remove any songs from the list as required.

Spotify has also added Dark mode to the TV view, which dims the screen and only keeps a few key controls and visuals on the screen, such as the progress bar, play/pause buttons, skip track buttons, so that it's less of a distraction when music is being played. It is visible as a moon icon, located just below the progress bar.

Finally, Spotify has added Account switching to the TV experience, allowing for users to switch between accounts and profiles easily and directly from the display. The currently selected profile will always be visible in the top-right corner of the screen, and can be selected to bring up the options to switch between other profiles.

Spotify confirms in its blog post that this new experience will be available for both Free and Premium users globally, on supported devices such as Smart TVs, gaming consoles such as the Xbox Series X|S, and media-streaming devices such as Chromecast.