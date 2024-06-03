Justin "Mac" Long is abandoning Apple for a Snapdragon X Windows PC in new promo video

Back in the mid-2000s, Apple ran a long series of successful TV ads featuring John Hodgman as a "PC" and Justin Long as a "Mac, with the idea that Windows-based PCs were bad and Mac PCs were cool. However, Long jumped ship in 2021 and appeared in a series of promo videos to show off Intel-based laptops and how they were "better" than Mac laptops.

Well, it appears that Long has made yet another change in his technology allegiances. At the end of Qualcomm's Computex 2024 keynote address today (as posted on YouTube at the 1:16:43 mark), its President and CEO Cristiano Amon stated that many people have already started preordering the new Windows 11 "Copilot+ PC" laptops that will have the Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips inside. He then said that one person in particular was looking to preorder one of these laptops.

He then cuts to a video showing Long in his kitchen, using an Apple MacBook laptop. He's getting hit with graphical representations of notifications of all types (including one that says "Caution - Battery Low - 1% detected). He waves them off and then we see him type in "where can i find a snapdragon powered pc?" (yes, they were typed in with no upper case letters)

Long then looks directly at the camera and simply says, "What? Things change." He then takes a sip of his coffee as the video ends. You can also check out the video via Max Weinbach on his X account.

OK this is a pretty great end to the Qualcomm #SnapdragonXSeries keynote pic.twitter.com/GoRy8ewxwC — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 3, 2024

There's no word on if this video clip is going to be turned into a full blown promotional campaign for the Snapdragon X Elite-based PCs. Microsoft, Acer, Asus, Samsung, Dell, HP, and Lenovo will all be launching Windows 11 "Copilot+ PC" laptops in just a few weeks on June 18. Qualcomm also used today's Computex 2024 keynote to offer a teaser about the Snapdragon X series chips coming to more PC Windows form factors besides laptops sometime in the future.