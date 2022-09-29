Drone Racing League Sim and Runbow are free on the Epic Games Store

Another double giveaway has landed from the Epic Games Store. This one is replacing the ARK: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven freebies from last week with copies of The Drone Racing League Simulator and Runbow. PC gamers have a week from now to claim the duo to their libraries.

The Drone Racing League Simulator describes itself quite effectively, with it offering a high-intensity first-person drone racing experience. The tracks available are the same places real-world pilots compete in, and it also boasts one-to-one physics with actual high-speed racing drones.

Here's how the developer describes the game:

This is what it feels like to fly inside the fastest racing drones. Learn to fly like a pro on the DRL SIM, a true-to-life drone racing simulator that will push the limits of your drone skills.

Runbow comes in as the second game being given away, a classic party platformer with support for up to nine players. It comes with over 140 single-player levels, chaotic competitive modes for local and online multiplayer, and 19 guest characters to play as from other franchises like Shovel Knight and Shantae.

The title is described by the developer as follows:

The world of Runbow changes with each swipe of the background, so you'll have to stay on your toes as platforms and obstacles disappear--If you can't see something, it doesn't exist. Fast, frantic, and fun for up to 9 players, Runbow is filled with tons of modes and content to keep you running back for more

Without a sale, picking up The Drone Racing League Simulator would cost $9.99, while Runbow has a $14.99 price tag.

The Drone Racing League Simulator and Runbow double giveaway on the Epic Games Store will remain active until next Thursday, October 6. Rising Hell and Slain: Back From Hell will be free next week for a very side-scrolling, hell-themed, and action-focused giveaway.