Disney+ US app users will be able to access ESPN+ content in late 2024

If you live in the US and subscribe to the Disney+ streaming service, you know that you can now access all of the content from the Hulu service inside the Disney+ app if you are also a Hulu subscriber, or bundle it with Disney+. Today, it was revealed that Disney+ US users will soon be able to do the same thing if they have an ESPN+ subscription.

In its latest quarterly financial results, Disney announced that the ESPN+ title will be added to the Disney+ app in the US sometime in late 2024. Disney says that those users will be able to stream "select live game and studio programming" from ESPN+. There's no word yet on the specific content that will be available in the Disney+ app.

A first step to bringing ESPN to @DisneyPlus viewers ahead of the launch of a standalone ESPN streaming service in fall 2025



By the end of this calendar year, an ESPN tile will be added to Disney+📺 pic.twitter.com/355e0umStj — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 7, 2024

Disney has already announced it plans to team up with Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery to launch a new sports-themed streaming service in late 2024. The currently unnamed service will combine all of the content shown on ESPN, Fox Sports, and TNT Networks. Disney also plans to launch a stand-alone ESPN streaming service with all of the content from its cable networks in late 2025.

In today's financial presentation for Disney's fiscal second quarter of 2024, the company revealed it added almost 8 million more Disney+ subscribers in the US and Canada. It now has a worldwide total of 117.6 million subscribers.

Earlier this year, Disney announced that it would begin cracking down on people who share passwords on its streaming services. The company says it will slowly begin in June and will be fully in place in September. Disney has yet to announce how it plans to handle those password sharers. It may put in new fees for those users like Netflix has done, or it might try another method to discourage them.