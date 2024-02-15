Dell Technologies and Nokia partner to deploy private 5G and cloud networks

Nokia and Dell Technologies are announcing a partnership to bring private 5G and advanced cloud networks to more customers.

The two tech companies revealed in a joint statement today that Dell will deliver its infrastructure such as cloud servers and test labs while Nokia will be in charge of providing wireless network connectivity.

Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager of Telecom Systems Business, Dell Technologies shared his views about the partnership:

“Through our collaboration, Nokia and Dell Technologies will harness each company's expertise and expanded distribution to simply and quickly scale modern telecom networks and private 5G use cases. With our decades of digital transformation experience, we're ready to work together with Nokia's customers to continue their network cloud transformation journey on the industry's top selling compute platform."

Following the partnership, Dell will provide Nokia with the appropriate infrastructure needed for telecom cloud deployments. So, Nokia AirFrame customers will be moved to Dell’s PowerEdge servers that can handle telecom workloads “from core to edge to RAN.”

Nokia AirFrame is an open-edge server that allows users to handle cloud-native software workloads.

On the other hand, Nokia will deliver connectivity solutions for the partnership. The Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (NDAC) will be integrated with Dell NativeEdge to provide the required services to Dell’s Enterprise customers. Hence, NDAC will be chosen as the “preferred” wireless connectivity platform for private networks.

Nokia’s chief strategy and technology officer Nishant Batra elaborated on the partnership by saying:

“This strategic partnership will make both companies more flexible and able to better address future customer needs. Dell's digital transformation expertise and global scale, services, and support will provide a seamless transition option for Nokia AirFrame customers, and Nokia's vast experience in the design, deployment, and operation of high-performance public and private mobile networks will provide Dell's customers with a comprehensive, scalable private wireless solution. In line with our technology strategy, our continued collaboration with Dell will help address the future needs of our customers brought on by the increasing demands on networks and provide solutions to help communications service providers scale modern networks to the cloud."

The strategic partnership will also require Dell to share its Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab with Nokia to test out applications and conduct research on the network functions they will offer. Moreover, the two partners will continue working on Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) collaborations and certify workloads on Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks aligning with Nokia’s Cloud services.

