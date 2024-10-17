OnlyFans, BitChute, and Twitch improve child safety ahead of Online Safety Act enforcement

The UK's communications regulator, Ofcom, has warned tech firms about their obligations under the Online Safety Act, which will come into effect in December. It warned them that they could face enforcement action if they do not comply with the new duties when the time comes.

Ofcom said it has been talking to tech platforms of all sizes in the run-up to the new rules being enforced to ask what they do now and what they will need to do from next year. It said that the adult website OnlyFans is introducing age verification; BitChute is improving its content moderation and user reporting; and Twitch is bringing in measures to stop children from seeing harmful videos.

The regulator also said that Meta and Snapchat have made changes that it proposed in its illegal harms consultation to protect children from grooming. Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat are introducing changes to prevent strangers from contacting kids and Instagram is adding Teen Accounts to limit who can contact teenagers and what content they can see.

Ofcom says all of these are positive steps, but ultimately, many platforms still have to do far more when the Online Safety Act comes into force.

The UK parliament has given Ofcom an April 2025 deadline to finalize its codes and guidance on illegal harms and children's safety. This will be done ahead of the deadline and some of the other milestones it's gunning for are as follows but could change:

December 2024 : Ofcom will publish first edition illegal harms codes and guidance. Platforms will have three months to complete illegal harms risk assessment.

: Ofcom will publish first edition illegal harms codes and guidance. Platforms will have three months to complete illegal harms risk assessment. January 2025 : Ofcom will finalise children’s access assessment guidance and guidance for pornography providers on age assurance. Platforms will have three months to assess whether their service is likely to be accessed by children.

: Ofcom will finalise children’s access assessment guidance and guidance for pornography providers on age assurance. Platforms will have three months to assess whether their service is likely to be accessed by children. February 2025 : Ofcom will consult on best practice guidance on protecting women and girls online, earlier than previously planned.

: Ofcom will consult on best practice guidance on protecting women and girls online, earlier than previously planned. March 2025 : Platforms must complete their illegal harms risk assessments, and implement appropriate safety measures.

: Platforms must complete their illegal harms risk assessments, and implement appropriate safety measures. April 2025 : Platforms must complete children’s access assessments. Ofcom to finalise children’s safety codes and guidance. Companies will have three months to complete children’s risk assessment.

: Platforms must complete children’s access assessments. Ofcom to finalise children’s safety codes and guidance. Companies will have three months to complete children’s risk assessment. Spring 2025 : Ofcom will consult on additional measures for second edition codes and guidance.

: Ofcom will consult on additional measures for second edition codes and guidance. July 2025: Platforms must complete children’s risk assessments, and make sure they implement appropriate safety measures.

Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom's chief executive said that 2025 will be an important year for online safety. She said that Ofcom's expectations will be high and will come down hard on any companies that fall short of these expectations.