Bohemia Interactive announces Arma 4 will arrive in 2027

The Arma series of military simulation and tactical shooter games last saw a new mainline entry arrive over ten years ago. While originally released in 2013, Arma 3 went on to receive updates, expansion packs, and DLC all the way through 2021. Now, all eyes from fans of this niche but beloved genre are on the developer Bohemia Interactive to deliver the next major installment. However, that will be a long wait.

The studio celebrated its 25th anniversary today as a game development company. During a concert livestream, music from the franchise was played, and a release window for Arma 4 was displayed. It simply said Arma 4 is coming in 2027.

Bohemia Interactive first revealed it was working on Arma 4 back in 2022. That's when it also unveiled Arma Reforger as an early access experience, serving as a sandbox platform for the studio to test out a brand-new engine that it's taking forward for future releases. While it did not feature the complete feature set seen in a mainline Arma entry, Reforger focused on offering major modding capabilities to let modders get used to the new tools and express their creativity.

The Arma community is mostly happy about at least receiving a release window for the experience. Still, a lot of disappointment is also being expressed about the long wait, especially considering the gap between major releases. Considering it's a new engine, though, players can expect to see a major graphics upgrade, updated sandbox features, and perhaps even less janky-ness.

Bohemia Interactive is also the developer behind the multiplayer hardcore survival experience DayZ. An expansion to the game, Frostline, was released earlier this week, bringing a massive new ice-covered landmass to explore, new features, and more.