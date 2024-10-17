OpenAI finally launches a preview of its ChatGPT Windows app for paid users

In May, OpenAI finally launched a stand-alone ChatGPT app. However, in something of an unexpected move, it launched the app for the Mac platform first. At the time, the company said a Windows version was in the works but would become available at a later date.

Today OpenAI announced in a blog post that the ChatGPT app for Windows was now available. However, the app is being released in a preview version just for its paid ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu subscribers.

The Windows version of the app has some of the same features as the Mac version, including support for uploading files and photos, the ability to offer AI-created summaries for documents, and support for its DALL-E 3 AI image maker. It also supports access to OpenAI's latest large language mode, the OpenAI o1-preview. You can also minimize the size of the app so you can use it alongside other Windows apps.

That being said, the new Windows ChatGPT app does have some limitations for its preview version. It does not yet support voice commands, including the recently launched Advanced Voice Mode. Also, some of the support for using the app with OpenAI’s GPT Store are not yet working.

OpenAI says a version of the ChatGPT app for Windows that will offer the “full experience” will be released sometime before the end of 2024. There's no word on when the app will also be available for ChatGPT free users, but we would suspect that could happen sometime before the end of the year as well.

Earlier this month, OpenAI announced Canvas, which is a major revamp of its user interface for ChatGPT for writing and coding tasks. Like the new Windows ChatGPT app, its currently available for its paid subscribers but should become available for free users when it leaves its beta development stage.