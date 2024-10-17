EA Play subscription is now available in the Epic Games Store

Electronic Arts has expanded the number of stores where you can buy its gaming subscription, EA Play. Starting today, Epic Games Store customers can subscribe to EA Play and access Electronic Arts' catalog of various PC games. The Epic Games Store announced the launch on its official X account:

Unlock your thrill with EA Play, now available on the Epic Games Store!



Join now and experience unlimited access to a collection of EA's top titles, trials of select new games, in-game member rewards, and more: https://t.co/nvBv8r0CSp pic.twitter.com/1XBnLJkDLE — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 17, 2024

EA Play is also available in other stores. You can get the subscription in Steam or directly from EA. Also, it is included in Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions.

However, if you want EA Play Pro, you can only get it directly from Electronic Arts. For reference, EA Play Pro is the higher-tier subscription that grants day-one access to all EA games. The standard EA Play tier lets you play newly released titles for only up to ten hours. As of right now, game trials in EA Play include WRC 24, FC25, Madden NFL 25, and F1 24.

In addition, like Xbox and PC Game Pass, EA Play subscribers get discounts on games in the catalog. If you have an active subscription, you can save up to 10% on each available game. Speaking of prices, EA Play costs $9.95 per month or $99.95 per year in the Epic Games Store. It is available only on Windows.

You can check out the complete list of available games in the EA Play subscription, a dedicated FAQ section, available trials, and subscription options by clicking this link.