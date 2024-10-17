Remedy's co-op Control spin-off is FBC: Firebreak, will hit Game Pass day-one

We first heard of Project Condor back in 2021, with Remedy announcing that its first cooperative play-focused experience is now in development. Today, during the Xbox Partner Preview broadcast, the game, now titled FBC: Firebreak, received a debut trailer showcasing gameplay; watch it above.

While set in the same universe as Control and Alan Wake 2 — its name even comes from the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) — the development team says that the tone is entirely different. The experience is not being considered a sequel to Control either.

“FBC: Firebreak is not Control DLC and it’s definitely not a Control sequel," says FBC: Firebreak game director Mike Kayatta, explaining the scope. "We’re actively avoiding coming even close to feeling like either of those things. I guess you could say that it’s a spin-off, but in the most positive sense of the word. It’s not designed to be some kind of lesser, bite-sized Control. FBC: Firebreak is its own, fully formed thing.”

The game will offer three-player cooperative missions to embark on, sending players on quests set in the Oldest House, sanctioned by the Federal Bureau of Control. The tone will be very different, though, with humor and lighter themes being focused.

“FBC: Firebreak is a game about people trapped in an absurd world fighting for their lives. What we may interpret as ‘funny’ from our couch, like seeing a bunch of murderous sticky notes evolve consciousness after reproducing like bunnies, would actually be really frightening to the character living it,” says Kayatta. “And that’s always been the magic of Control, that juxtaposition of unexpected weirdness and earnest stakes."

Thank goodness FBC: Firebreak put a warning label on the garden gnome launcher ⚠️ | #XboxPartnerPreview pic.twitter.com/ISKGHjK4g7 — Xbox (@Xbox) October 17, 2024

FBC: Firebreak has a broad 2025 launch window, and alongside PC and Xbox consoles, it will also arrive to Xbox Game Pass services as a day-one launch title.