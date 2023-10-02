Paradox is publishing Foundry, a factory building sim to take on Factorio and Satisfactory

Publisher Paradox Interactive has been known for its share of strategy games over the years, and now, it's putting its sights on factory builders. The company's latest publishing project is Foundry, and it's incoming from Channel 3 Entertainment, a brand-new studio with talent from Don’t Starve Together and Oxygen Not Included games. Watch the gameplay trailer above.

The first-person title will offer factory building and automation possibilities popularized by titles like Factorio, Satisfactory, or even heavily modded Minecraft . Starting from manually mining ore for products, players will be able to research and develop technologies to automate entire production chains.

Sci-fi machines, conveyor belts, pipe networks, power systems, and more tools are included to hopefully achieve self-sustaining factories.

The voxel worlds players will enter will be procedurally-generated, letting any block be destroyed or placed, with each biome offering different challenges to tackle. Multiplayer is confirmed too, with the developer recommending 2-4 player sessions for both online play and via LAN networks.

Thankfully for bigger groups, a hard cap for the number of supported players isn't there yet.

"Foundry is a unique game that has already received positive feedback from early testers and we are very excited about this project. We are proud to work with Channel 3 Entertainment to bring the ultimate factory building simulation to players" adds Paradox executive producer Sebastian Forsström.

Before being picked up by the publisher, Foundry has been available in Itch.io in alpha testing form for some time. For this release, the studio is going for an early access push on Steam, but a firm launch date has not been confirmed yet.

A Steam page for Foundry is already available for wishlisting purposes, with only a PC launch seemingly confirmed for now. Anyone looking to try out the sim before its early access launch will be able to jump in during the upcoming Steam Next Fest event. The demo festival will kick off on October 9 and run through October 16, and a playable gameplay slice of Foundry will also be available during that period for free.