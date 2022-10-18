Parents can now track their children's locations with Family Link's latest update

Today’s announcements by Google are more focused on parental controls on content and security for children. It introduced new capabilities for Google TV kids profiles and shared a new look for the Family Link app.

Google launched Family Link five years ago to allow parents to supervise and approve in-app purchases made by their children. Today’s update brings the Controls tab that lets parents manage screen time on different apps and devices, set restrictions on content, and supervise app data permissions. Users have the option to set screen time limits to “Today Only” as well, which alters the general screen time settings for the selected day.

Moreover, Google added a Locations tab to display children’s devices on a single map. The map not only tells the location of the device but the battery percentage as well. Additionally, parents can use the tab to ring the devices to locate them and get notified when their child leaves or reaches a particular location.

Parents can manage these notifications, get usage updates, and see requests from children to make purchases and app downloads, or access blocked websites.

There is also the addition of a Highlights tab to showcase a summary of the child’s device usage. Google mentioned:

“We’re also adding resources from trusted partners like Common Sense Media, ConnectSafely and the Family Online Safety Institute to help you navigate conversations around online safety at home.”

Family Link will gradually be available starting today on the Family Link app and accessible on the web as well.