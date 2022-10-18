Maxis teases next-gen Sims entry just as The Sims 4 goes free-to-play

Last month, EA announced it is making the latest entry of Maxis' social sim series, The Sims 4, a free-to-play experience. Right on schedule, the game's doors have now opened up to everyone, and during the celebration stream, Maxis revealed it is also working on the next mainline entry of this 22-year-old franchise.

Maxis gave a tiny peek at what the future of The Sims series looks like at its Summit Stream. Head to the 28:25 mark on the embedded video below to catch the "very early look" the studio provided.

Currently dubbed Project Rene, this upcoming entry is still years out according to the studio, but it plans to give players regular updates on what it is working on as it progresses.

The experimental build mode shown off here lets players change the shape, colors, and patterns of objects. Long-requested features such as online multiplayer options and multi-platform crossplay support (with mobile included) are in the works too. No launch platforms nor release timeframes were announced today, and it may be a long time before fans get that information.

As for The Sims 4 now being free-to-play. The base game comes with the character creation "Create-a-Sim" suite, three worlds filled with various lots for taking over or visiting, an in-depth Build mode, as well as the life management gameplay of the Sims in players' control. The dozens of DLC items that include expansions and content packs are offered as premium options as always, which now amount to around $1000 in total when not on sale.

The Sims 4 is now available to play for free on Windows (EA app and Steam), macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While it works on The Sims 5 in the background, Maxis is also bringing two more expansions, babies, as well as an official modding hub, in partnership with Overwolf, to The Sims 4 in 2023.