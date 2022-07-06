Parts of Windows Photos app coming soon to Microsoft Edge

Microsoft is working on adding more tools (and even games) to its now slightly bloated jack-of-all-trades browser. Besides a built-in calculator, unit converter, and speed tester, developers at Microsoft prepare to shove the Windows Photos apps into Edge. The most recent Edge Canary updates introduced a built-in photo editor for Microsoft's browser.

As spotted by Leopeva64-2, Edge Canary now allows editing a picture before saving it. Right-clicking an image reveals the option to invoke the built-in editor with several features pulled straight from the Windows Photos app. You can crop a picture, adjust various sliders (brightness, exposure, etc), apply filters, and annotate with different tools.

You can check out new image editing capabilities in Microsoft Edge by downloading the latest Canary release from the official website. Note that Microsoft rolls out fresh features in waves, so you might not get them immediately.

The new image editor will be one more option to sit in the ever-growing context menus in Microsoft Edge. Although the company has promised to do something about this problem, the first attempts to make context menus in Edge less confusing are yet to be seen.