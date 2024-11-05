Play Store to give you quick access to installed games on your phone

The Google Play Store is set to receive multiple new features in the future. It was previously spotted that the Play Store will display apps specifically meant for tablets and cars, and also introduce a dedicated Download Manager, which will show the apps that are currently downloading and the recently installed apps that you haven't opened.

Now, a new feature has been spotted under development for the Play Store that will help Android users who have several games installed on their phones and they can't keep track of them. The new section in the Play Store will help you to make it easy to continue playing and see the last time that you played each one.

image via Android Authority

Notably, the new section isn't live in the Play Store, but folks at Android Authority managed to give us an early look at it. As per the screenshot, the new section has the header "Continue playing" and appears within the "Games" tab on the Play Store.

This "Continue Playing" section has all the games that you have installed on your phone with a "Play" button underneath. Tapping on the "Play" button will launch the game from the Play Store. If you haven't played a game in a while, it will show exactly when you installed it on your phone, otherwise, it displays the last time you played the game.

The Google Play Store "Continue Playing" section isn't available to all users, but was spotted in the app version 43.4.23-31 of the Play Store. However, it appears to be ready for deployment and may arrive with a future update. But do note that features and changes spotted with APK Teardown may not make it to the final version of the app, since they are experimental features.