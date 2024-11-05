WhatsApp beta starts testing reverse image search

WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to reverse-search the images they receive in group chats and one-to-one conversations. WABetaInfo reports that the unreleased feature has started rolling out to some beta testers running WhatsApp Beta for Android v2.24.23.13 and WhatsApp Beta for iOS v24.22.10.79.

After opening an image in your WhatsApp chat, tap on the Share button and choose the option called "Search on web" in the sheet menu, as per the shared screenshot of the feature. After that, the instant messaging app opens the web browser, automatically uploads the image, and initiates a reverse image search on Google.

The feature could be helpful to users when they come across an image that appears out of context, altered in some way, or misleading. You can use reverse image search to find similar images on the web or try to find the original source of the image.

In other words, the feature lets you quickly fact-check and verify the authenticity of images you come across in WhatsApp forwards. While you can do that same thing manually by downloading and reuploading the image to Google, WhatsApp's Search on Web feature can cut down some steps and make the process shorter.

The website notes that WhatsApp can't see the image used for reverse search and doesn't retain any information about the image or search, although it does act as a bridge between the user and Google. The feature offers convenience when combating misinformation, but it's totally optional to use.

As of now, there is no word on the release date of the feature. The Meta-owned company is working on several other features for its instant messaging platform. This includes the ability to search within a channel, unread messages counter, channel QR codes, and reminders for missed status updates.

Source and image: WABetaInfo