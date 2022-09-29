Microsoft reportedly prepares Surface Studio 3 with two-generation-old CPU and GPU

Microsoft plans to unveil next-generation Surface devices during its annual event announced for October 12, 2022. Besides new Surface Pro and Laptop models, Microsoft will show the much-anticipated third-gen Surface Studio all-in-one (do not confuse it with the Surface Laptop Studio). As usual, last-minute leaks reveal slightly disappointing details about the largest Surface computer with a sophisticated hinge.

Windows Central reports that the upcoming Surface Studio 3 will remain a high-end premium device with a price tag climbing past a $3,000 threshold. Rumors claim Microsoft has decided to offer a single SKU with an 11th Gen Intel processor and "last-gen" Nvidia RTX graphics card. Two-generation-old hardware is quite a disappointment for such an expensive computer, especially considering performance and architecture improvements in Intel's 12th and 13th Gen CPUs. Other specs reportedly include only 32GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive.

Of course, the new hardware will be much more capable compared to what the Surface Studio 2 offers (7th Gen Intel processor and the Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card), but it is still sad to see Microsoft not opting for more recent and powerful components. The company still wants to play it safe after choosing the newest processors that caused many problems in the Surface Pro 4 and the original Surface Book.

Design-wise, the Surface Studio 3 will most likely remain identical to its predecessor. A leak from the FCC recently revealed the Surface Studio 3 with the same hinge, base, and large bezels around the display. Even the keyboard and mouse that Microsoft bundles with the Surface Studio 3 will get little to no changes. The "updated" Surface Pen will feature the classic rounded design, meaning no wireless charging like in the Surface Slim Pen 2.

As for the other features, like a high refresh rate display, upgraded speakers, or better thermals, we need to wait for October 12 to hear from Microsoft itself. Those not interested in buying a $3,000 all-in-one with a slightly outdated hardware might be more interested in the more affordable Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop 5.

Would you consider a $3000+ all-in-one with two-generation-old hardware? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Source: Windows Central