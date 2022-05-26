Sony shares sales numbers of PC ports, expects major increases in revenue

Sony has seen impressive sales numbers in the PC sector in recent years as its exclusive titles slowly reach the new platform, and it expects an even bigger return in the coming financial year. In a meeting with investors, the PlayStation maker shared this information regarding its PC efforts, including fresh sales numbers.

In the financial year 2020, Sony had seen $35 million on PC via net sales, followed by $80 million in financial year 2021. Looking forward, Sony expects exponential growth in the space, projecting a massive $300 million in revenue in its 2022 financial year via sales in the PC platform.

Horizon Zero Dawn, which kicked off the PC exclusives porting process for PC, has so far made $60 million in revenue (almost 2.4 million copies sold) for Sony since its launch in August 2020. Days Gone came next in May 2021, making $22.7 million (852,000 copies sold) in PC sales revenue up till now. The latest highly anticipated port, God of War, which released in January 2022 is already up to $26.2 million (almost a million copies sold) in revenue on PC.

With the PC publishing division of Sony now expecting $300 million in the coming financial year, it's clear some massive ports, and maybe new games, must be in the pipeline. So far, only Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is confirmed for PC as a fresh port, dropping later this year. Sony also brought in the PC porting specialist studio Nixxes into its PlayStation Studios umbrella last year to help in its multi-platform endeavors.

While no official announcements have come out of Sony yet regarding more projects on PC, last year's massive unreleased games leak from Nvidia — which has turned out to be highly accurate — had exclusives such as Ghost of Tsushima, Demon Souls remake, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, and more listed for the platform. With no confirmations yet though, we will have to wait and see what Sony has planned. Perhaps we will find out more next month if the company hosts a gaming showcase like other major publishers are doing.

More PlayStation information shared by Sony in the report include plans to have over 20 launch games for its upcoming next-generation PlayStation VR 2 system, and to publish at least 12 live-service games by 2025. Sony is currently in the process of acquiring Bungie for a massive $3.6 billion. The company is also rolling out new tiers of its PlayStation Plus service that rival Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass offerings.