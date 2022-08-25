Spider-Man Remastered PC update adds sharpness sliders and fixes a slew of bugs

Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have pushed out the second update to the newly released PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Today's 1.824.1.0 update carries bug fixes and a couple of new features players have been asking for. This comes shortly after last week's bug fixing update aimed towards DLSS, ray tracing, and more.

While the game supports several upscaling technologies, tweaking the sharpness has not been an option. It's something that is useful for optimizing the look of the game, especially when solutions like DLSS and FSR 2.0 are active.

Hearing feedback, two separate sharpness sliders are now available. The first slider lets players fine-tune the game's sharpness when upscaling solutions from Nvidia and AMD are in effect. The second slider is for the overall sharpness seen in-game, similar to the one used in Photo Mode, and is controlled separately from the first slider.

Next, PC gamers can now force the game to run on aspect ratios such as 32:9 or 21:9 while on any display, offering the ultra-wide experience for all users who may want it.

As for issues being resolved, some of the biggest include Crowd and Traffic Density now being more affected by selected settings, no longer having white artifacts on buildings while web swinging, fixes involving gyro aiming and UI for the Steam Deck, and more.

Here's the full list of changes and fixed issues of this update:

Added sharpness sliders for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling.

Added a sharpness slider that controls in-game sharpness.

Added an option to force the aspect ratio to 32:9, 21:9, etc.

Finetuned the spawn rates for Crowd and Traffic Density settings, to better reflect various modes.

Implemented a fix for a bug that turned objects into spiked distorted geometry.

Fixed white artifacts appearing around buildings while swinging through the city.

Fixed various ray-tracing related crashes, including a crash that would occur when enabling ray-tracing on PCs with Intel Ivy Bridge CPUs.

Various visual fixes related to ray-tracing on the Very High Geometry Detail setting.

Fixed a bug that prevented some players from progressing in the Spider-Hack mission.

Fixed black blobs and sparkling pixel artifacts on characters when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling in combination with AMD Radeon GPUs.

Enabled Gyro Aiming on Steam Deck for Black Cat Stakeouts and interactable objects.

Various UI fixes for Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue that prevented the game from launching when the installation folder contained non-Latin characters.

Improved field of view and cinematic blur transitions.

Improved error handling when Controlled Folder Access prevents the launch of the game.

Various visual fixes related to ultrawide aspect ratios and multi monitor setups.

Various fixes related to mouse and keyboard controls.

Stability fixes related to Dynamic Resolution Scaling in combination with AMD Radeon GPUs.

Various stability fixes and improved logging.

The developers and Intel are working on resolving a progression blocking bug that's occurring only on Intel GPUs, where players cannot take pictures of the Empire State building. Investigations are also happening on low performance on Nvidia laptop GPUs, some achievements not triggering, and performance degradation when playing for a long amount of time.