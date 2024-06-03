Kena: Bridge of Spirits gets an Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One launch on August 15

Three years after launching across PlayStation and PC platforms, Ember Lab is finally bringing its award-winning adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits to Xbox players. Announced today, the title is hitting the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S consoles on August 15. Catch the platform reveal trailer above.

The Xbox version will come with some exclusive cosmetic content too, which includes "pirate-themed Rot hats as well as a unique Kena Staff and a Golden Rot Skin." The Xbox version will come with all previous updates the title has received while it's been available on PlayStation and PC. This means the New Game+ mode for restarting a playthrough with all upgrades, as well as the Anniversary DLC update with additional accessibility options are all included at launch.

“We’re thrilled to bring the story of Kena to a new audience on Xbox platforms," says Ember Lab chief operating officer Josh Grier. "As our debut game, Kena means a great deal to everyone at the studio and the team is excited to share Kena’s journey with more players - we really hope everyone enjoys meeting Kena and her Rot friends!”

Moreover, the Ember Lab is partnering with Maximum Entertainment to release a physical edition for Xbox Series X players. Titled the Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Premium Edition, this will come with the game's official soundtrack, an exclusive sticker sheet, plus the same cosmetic extras mentioned above for Rot and Kena.

Maximum Entertainment are delighted to announce that we've teamed up with @emberlab again to bring Kena: Bridge of Spirits to Xbox physically!



Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Premium Edition will release on August 15th with pre-orders at major retailers going live in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/QQWt3oPKBx — Maximum Entertainment Retail (@MaxEnt_Retail) June 3, 2024

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will cost $39.99 to purchase when it releases on the Microsoft Store for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 15. The physical Premium Edition of the game will launch on the same day globally via major retailers, and will also be offered at the same $39.99 price tag. The studio adds that pre-orders will be going live shortly.