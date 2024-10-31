PlayStation's Wolverine creative director moves over to Xbox's Perfect Dark

Both Perfect Dark from Xbox and Wolverine from PlayStation were announced years ago, and both do not yet have release dates attached to them. It seems some leadership changes are going on inside the development studios, though. It has now been confirmed that the creative director behind Wolverine has moved to Perfect Dark in a major change.

In a statement to Game File, Sony has confirmed Brian Horton's exit from the upcoming Insomniac action game involving the Marvel superhero. Horton's previous work at the studio included working as the creative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Before that, he was the game director of Rise of the Tomb Raider at Crystal Dynamics.

An Xbox representative has confirmed to Game File that Horton has now moved his expertise over to The Initiative to work on Perfect Dark, saying he will be “bringing his wealth of experience to the upcoming reboot of the classic secret agent series." The game is being co-developed by Square Enix as well, giving Horton a chance to work together with his old Crystal Dynamics team again.

While Sony has not confirmed a reason for Horton's exit from Insomniac, according to Game File sources, creative decisions surrounding Wolverine's direction had prompted the change in leadership.

As for Wolverine's leadership, Sony has appointed Marcus Smith as the new creative director of the project, while Mike Daly is the new game director. The duo shared the same roles in the previous Insomniac title Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and has also worked on the studio's Spider-Man games. Previous game director Cameron Christian has been moved to another position.

After years of laying low, Perfect Dark finally received a gameplay trailer earlier this year, showing off the immersive sim stealth-action game for the first time. The title is headed to PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles and is also hitting Xbox Game Pass. Outside of some leaked footage, Wolverine gameplay is yet to be revealed. It's rumored to be targeting 2026 for launch.