PowerToys 0.77 is out with a new Command Not Found module and fixes

PowerToys users, it is time to download and install a new update. Microsoft has started rolling out version 0.77 with a new module and various fixes for existing utilities.

The new module is called "Command Not Found," and it is here to help you use PowerShell by suggesting the missing packages when typing commands. For example, the utility can see that you try to execute "code" on a system without Visual Studio Code and then offer to download it using winget. Note that Command Not Found is turned off by default, plus it requires installing PowerShell 7.4.

What is new in PowerToys 0.77?

Release Highlights:

New utility: Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4 module - adds the ability to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4 and suggest a package to install using winget.

Keyboard manager does not register low level hook if there are no remappings anymore.

Added support for QOI file type in Peek.

Added support for loading 3rd-party plugins with additional dependencies in PowerToys Run.

Other changes and improvements for existing modules:

General Bump WPF-UI package version to fix crashes related to theme changes.

Fixed typo in version change notification.

Code improvements and fixed silenced warnings introduced by upgrade to .NET 8.

Update copyright year for 2024.

Added setting to disable warning notifications about detecting an application running as Administrator. AlwaysOnTop Show notification when elevated app is in the foreground but AlwaysOnTop is running non-elevated. Command Not Found Added a new utility: A Command Not Found PowerShell 7.4 module. It adds the ability to detect failed commands in PowerShell 7.4 and suggest a package to install using winget. Environment Variables Fixed issue causing Environment Variables window not to appear as a foreground window. FancyZones Fixed snapping specific apps (e.g. Facebook messenger).

Fixed behavior of Move newly created windows to current active monitor setting to keep maximize state on moving.

Fixed issue causing FancyZones Editor layout window to be zoned. File Explorer add-ons Fixed WebView2 based previewers issue caused by the latest WebView update. (This was a hotfix for 0.76) Hosts File Editor Fixed issue causing settings not to be preserved on update. Image Resizer Fixed crash caused by WpfUI ThemeWatcher. (This was a hotfix for 0.76) Keyboard Manager Do not register low level hook if there are no remappings. Peek Improved icon and title showing for previewed files.

Added QOI file type support. PowerToys Run Fixed results list UI element height for different maximum number of results value.

Fixed icon extraction for .lnk files.

Fixed search box UI glitch when FlowDirection is RightToLeft.

Fixed theme setting. (This was a hotfix for 0.76)

Fixed error reporting window UI issue.

UI improvements and ability to show/hide plugins overview panel.

Allow interaction with plugin hints.

Switch to WPF-UI theme manager.

Fixed issue causing 3rd party plugin's dependencies dll not being loaded properly.

Added configurable font sizes.

Changed the text color of plugin hints to improve the contrast when light theme is used.

Fix scientific notation errors in Calculator plugin.

Add URI/URL features to Value generator plugin. Quick Accent Moved Greek specific characters from All language set to Greek.

Add more mathematical symbols. Settings Fixed exception occurring on theme change.

Fix "What's new" icon.

Remove obsolete UI Font icon properties.

OOBE UI improvements.

XAML Binding improvements.

Fixed crash caused by ThemeListener constructor exceptions. Documentation Improved docs for adding new languages to monaco.

Update README.md to directly state x64 & ARM processor in requirements.

Added Scoop plugin to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs. Development Adopted XamlStyler for PowerToys Run source code.

Consolidate Microsoft.Windows.SDK.BuildTools across solution.

Upgraded Boost's lib to v1.84.

Upgraded HelixToolkit packages to the latest versions.

Updated sdl baselines.

With PowerToys 0.77 out, developers plan to focus on additional improvements, namely adding the option to change the language for PowerToys, automated UI testing through WinAppDriver, and support for Desired State Configuration.

You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store or GitHub.