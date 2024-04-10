PowerToys is getting AI-powered Advanced Paste feature alongside new Windows AI experiences

Microsoft is hosting its developer conference in May 2024, and you guessed it, it will be full of AI-related announcements. Even PowerToys is not immune to the ever-spreading AI features. A session schedule published on the official Microsoft Build website revealed that the company is working on something called "Advanced Paste with Local AI."

There is not that much information about what exactly "Advanced Paste with Local AI" is supposed to be, but the session explanation says the following:

Learn how PowerToys leverages AI through the use of AI backed APIs and on device ML models to power the new Advanced Paste feature.

Clint Rutkas, the lead of developer experience on the Windows team, confirmed that PowerToys is indeed about to get some AI treatment. Again, details are scarce, but Clint said the feature is "pretty neat."

PowerToys will introduce a new feature at Build. @craigaloewen and @metulev will be chatting about the what it does and the thought process behind it



It is pretty neat and would love the community feedback on it. 😊 — Clint Rutkas (@ClintRutkas) April 10, 2024

In addition, the Build conference will shed more details on other next-gen Windows features. Developer session descriptions mention "the next generation of Windows on Arm," "a brand-new Windows AI feature," and other intriguing things.

A recent report revealed that Microsoft is pretty sure about its AI PCs powered by ARM chips, so expect to hear more about that at Build 2024. One description says about "new experiences for Arm-powered Windows" and apps that utilize "rich capabilities of the NPU." Some of those capabilities could be the rumored AI File Explorer.

Microsoft is cooking a lot of stuff to showcase at its flagship developer conference, so expect plenty of news about multiple parts of Windows and how AI can supercharge them. The Build 2024 conference is scheduled for May 21-23, just one day after the special event, where the company is expected to announce new Surface devices for consumers.