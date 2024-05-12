Microsoft Weekly: Start menu gets big update and Xbox studios get the axe

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at another round of layoffs at Microsoft (in its gaming division), some big changes for the Start menu, fresh Windows 11 preview builds, Copilot updates, app updates, and more.

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

If you plan to clean-install Windows 11 version 24H2 once it is fully out in the Stable Channel, you should beware of automatic drive encryption. Without any warning, Windows 11 may soon encrypt all your physical drives, so keep that in mind before re-installing Windows. If you do not want that to happen, check out our guide describing how to prevent Windows 11 24H2 from encrypting your drives during setup.

Some interesting updates are happening in the CPU world. Windows 11 24H2, for one, will not work on the first-gen Windows on ARM computers with the Snapdragon 835. Even though they were never supported, customers can bypass hardware limitations and install Windows 11 23H2. Sadly, version 24H2 bumps hardware requirements to ARM v8.1, which means no more Windows 11 for the ARM v8.0-based Snapdragon 835.

Bad news is allegedly coming soon to Windows 10 users planning to build systems with the next-gen Ryzen 8050 or 9000 Series processors. According to a new report, AMD will not support Windows 10 on those CPUs.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 26212 Not Applicable Dev Channel 26120.470 Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.3575 Not Applicable Release Preview Channel Nothing in the Release Preview Channel this week

Build 26212 from the Canary Channel is undoubtedly the most interesting one this week since it contains quite a lot of hidden stuff. The biggest discovery is the so-called "Companion Apps" for the Start menu. In other words, those will be small widget-like apps sitting next to the Start menu so you can get glanceable information from various apps every time you open the menu. Yes, that totally sounds like Live Tiles 2.0.

Also, another Copilot integration is coming to the Settings app. This time, you will be able to quickly ask Copilot about a certain setting or feature if the built-in search box cannot return a proper result.

Windows Server 2025 also received a new build: 26212 added Delegated Managed Service Accounts and more.

Besides new builds, Microsoft released fresh preview updates for some Windows apps. For example, the Snipping Tool app can now scan QR codes. Paint, on the other hand, got a new name for the Paint Cocreator feature. The latter is now just "Image Creator."

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Microsoft Edge received a bunch of updates. Edge 126 Dev received new features for the Sidebar and a few fixes. Version 125 Beta got improvements for copy-paste controls, and the stable release received patches for security vulnerabilities exploited in the wild.

Interestingly, Microsoft appears to be testing new blocks that would prevent you from customizing Edge on inactivated Windows installations.

Microsoft 365 Insiders can try new past settings for Word. Microsoft is finally letting you set the "Merge formatting" as the default one so that whatever you paste into your document does not create a style mess. OneNote users also received their fair share of new features, namely better inking and PDF annotations.

Microsoft Teams admins can now preconfigure shift settings for frontline workers, and Microsoft Teams Public Preview now has a new Presenter window for screen sharing. As for Outlook, it received a better way to add polls in its web version.

Skype, Microsoft's slightly forgotten messaging platform, has been updated in its insider program to version 8.119. It is yet another big feature update with a new call panel UI for mobile on the web, a picture-in-picture call monitor on iOS, simplified audio controls on Windows, and SMS improvements.

No week goes by without Copilot news, which now feels like the most important thing for the company. Microsoft announced a number of third-party plugins for Copilot for Security. Microsoft 365 users are getting new features for Copilot, such as auto-complete for writing prompts. Also, there are rumors that Microsoft is making a new in-house LLM that could rival ChatGPT.

On the third-party side, Files, a popular File Explorer alternative in Windows 10 and 11, has been updated to version 3.4. Key improvements include the ability to set custom backgrounds, customize shortcuts, use Listray integration, and find files faster, thanks to real-time filtering.

Rufus, another third-party app we love to use, is now available under version 4.5 Beta with runtime UEFI media validation and various fixes and improvements.

Apple remembered that it had iTunes to update on PC, so it released version 12.13.2 with support for the new 11 and 13-inch iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

Intel 31.0.101.5448 WHQL with Hades II support.

Nvidia 552.44 WHQL with Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut support.

Finally, here is the latest edition of Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly, where we track features coming soon to Microsoft's productivity apps. In this week's episode, we take a look at new capabilities for Outlook on Windows, Copilot for Loop, Teams upgrades, and more.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

Some bad stuff happened in the Xbox world this week. The company announced major cuts and layoffs across its gaming division, primarily impacting studios under Bethesda Softworks, sparking major discontent among the remaining team members. Arkane Austin will shut down, just like Tango Gameworks, the maker of The Evil Within and Hi-Fi Rush. To add insult to injury, on the announcement day, Microsoft unveiled a new custom Xbox controller with the "Feel the burn" headline. And what a burn it was...

Shortly after the announcement, Microsoft Xbox president Sarah Bond gave an interview to Bloomberg and attempted to justify their difficult decision to close several Xbox studios. In addition to that, Sarah confirmed that Microsoft will launch a web-based mobile game store later this year.

Xbox Insiders can try a new way to find discounts in the Microsoft Store. Recent Xbox Insider updates made it easier to identify sales in the Microsoft Store or when searching from the Home page or the guide.

Another thing that is now available to Xbox Insiders is an upgraded Compact mode for the Xbox app on PC. It now features nine recent titles and improvements for the social widget so that you can find your friends.

Xbox and PC Game Pass may soon receive Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. There are no specifics but expect those games somewhere later this year.

Nvidia announced a new wave of games you can now play on GeForce NOW. They include Honkai: Star Rail, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Little Kitty, Big City, and more.

Here are some other gaming stories from this week:

Finally, we have updated our top picks for the most anticipated Xbox Series X|S games in 2024.

Deals and freebies

Looking for something new to play on your PC, but paying $70 is not an option? The latest Weekend PC Game Deals installment is here, choke-full of discounts and specials with some high-profile titles and neat bundles. The Epic Games Store is giving away Circus Electrique, and the original Marathon game from Bungie is now available for free on Steam.

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

PC Components and accessories:

TVs and monitors:

Other deals:

Random fact about Microsoft

And here is a randomly selected piece of trivia about the company, Windows, and other Microsoft-made things.

Did you know that Brian Eno, the composer of the startup sound in Windows 95, was tasked to create "a piece of music that is inspiring, universal, optimistic, futuristic, sentimental, and emotional..." all that no longer than just 3.25 seconds. As Brian once said in an interview, the idea was funny and amazing, and making the startup sound was like making a tiny jewel. In the end, Eno created eighty-four variants of micro music for Windows 95... on a Mac.

This link will take you to other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series.