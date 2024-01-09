Sony unveils Helldivers 2 PC requirements, confirms cross-play with PlayStation 5

Sony announced Helldivers 2 as a rare cross-platform release last year, bringing the cooperative shooter entry to both PlayStation 5 and PC simultaneously. As its launch date gets close, now the company and developer Arrowhead Game Studios are revealing more details about the PC version and cross-play options.

The minimum, recommended, performance, and ultra system requirements unveiled today can be seen below. Judging by the range of graphics cards the requirements chart goes through in between minimum and ultra options, the title seems to be quite well optimized. Even a hard drive is listed as usable, something of a rare mention in modern-day high-budget titles.

Here are the specifications to hit for those looking to jump into Helldivers 2:

MINIMUM RECOMMENDED PERFORMANCE ULTRA AVG PERFORMANCE 1080p @ 30 FPS 1080p @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60FPS 4K @ 60 FPS AVG PERFORMANCE Low Medium High Very High GPU NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470 NVIDIA GTX 2060 or AMD RX 6600 XT NVIDIA RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800 NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti or AMD RX 7900 XTX CPU Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D RAM 8GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 OS Win 10 64-bit Win 10 64-bit Win 10 64-bit Win 10 64-bit STORAGE 100GB HDD (7200rpm) 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD

Unfortunately there is no mention of upscaling tech like Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR, or Intel XeSS in today's announcements. But there is still a chance it will employ all of the above for gaining more FPS across almost all hardware combinations, much like other Sony PC ports.

Arrowhead also confirmed cross-play will be a feature, letting PlayStation 5 and PC players join together for missions from day-one:

Community and teamwork are the most important pillars of Helldivers 2, and so it is essential to ensure players can work together regardless of the system they choose to use. Together we can celebrate victories, mourn losses, and liberate the galaxy without platform boundaries.

Helldivers 2 is launching across PlayStation 5 and PC on February 8 with a $39.99 price tag. Pre-orders are now live across the PlayStation and Steam stores.