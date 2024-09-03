PowerToys 0.84 is out with a new Workspaces tool and more

Microsoft has released a big new update for PowerToys, everyone's favorite set of utilities for Windows 10 and 11. Version 0.84 is now available for download, and it adds multiple improvements to existing utilities.

More importantly, there is a new module called Workspaces, which was recently demoed during a Microsoft community call. PowerToys Workspaces lets you launch preselect and prearranged apps with a single click.

Here are the update highlights:

New utility: PowerToys Workspaces - this utility can launch a set of applications to a custom layout and configuration on the desktop. App arrangments can be saved as a workspace and then relaunched with one click from the Workspaces Editor or from a desktop shortcut. In the editor, app configuration can be customized using CLI arguments and "launch as admin" modifiers, and app window sizes and positions can be updated as desired. This is our first public version of Workspaces and we are excited for you to try it out for yourself! Make sure to file issues you encounter on our GItHub so the team can continue to improve the utility.

Here is the complete changelog with all the small tweaks and changes to existing modules:

General Ported all C++/CX code to C++/WinRT.

Added DSC support for ImageResizer resize sizes property. Advanced Paste Added custom actions - user-specified pre-defined prompts for the AI model. Additionally, actions (both standard and custom) are now searchable from prompt box and Ctrl + number in-app shortcuts are now applicable for first 9 search results. Awake Added --use-parent-pid CLI argument to attach to parent process and fixed issue causing tray icon to disapear. Hosts File Editor Fixed save failure when the hosts file is hidden. File Explorer add-ons Fixed multiple preview form possitioning issues causing floating, detached windows, CoreWebView2 related exception and process leak. Keyboard Manager Convert RemapBufferRow to a struct with descriptive field names.

Fixed issue causing stuck Ctrl key when shortcuts contain AltGr key. Peek Added long paths support. Quick Accent Moved number superscripts and subscripts from Portuguese to all languages definition. PowerRename Updated the tooltip text of the replace box info button. PowerToys Run Fixed window positioning on start-up introduced in 0.83.

Improved default web browser detection.

Fixed volume ounces conversion to support both imperial and metric.

Fixed thread-safety issue causing results not to be shown on first launch. Screen Ruler Added multiple measurements support for all measuring tools. Settings Improved disabled animations InfoBar in Find My Mouse page.

PowerToys is available for free on Windows 10 and 11. You can download this must-have utility from GitHub or the Microsoft Store.