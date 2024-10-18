Xbox Shocktober Sale now live with over 250 discounts

The annual Xbox Shocktober sale has now begun on the Microsoft Store. Running from October 18 through the 31, this year's sale features over 250 games with discounts of up to 85% off.

Horror fans, in particular, have a wide selection of games to choose from at reduced prices. The Resident Evil franchise is well represented, with both Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village's Gold Edition offered at 50% and 60% off, respectively. For a limited time, Resident Evil 4 Remake is down to just $19.99.

Other top discounts in the sale include Dying Light at a 85% reduced to only $2.99, and Alien: Dark Descent with 60% off its price tag. Dragon's Dogma 2's Deluxe Edition has also been discounted by 40%.

Beyond just horror, there are deals on action and RPGs as well. The Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 bundle is 50% off, bringing both open-world adventures for under $50. Both parts of The Hellblade franchise have also been cut by over half price.

Other highlighted deals include Slender: The Arrival, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Trepang2 and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed at 50%, 67%, 40% and 35% reductions, respectively.

Xbox Shocktober Sale should be available until October 31, 2024.