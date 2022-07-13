Prime Exclusive Deal: Razer Anzu smart glasses available at just $49.99 after 75% discount

This Amazon Prime Day, if you are looking for something to protect your eyes and immerse your ears, you can get Razer Anzu smart glasses at just $49.99, with a massive 75% discount. The smart glasses are available in two types of frames including rectangle and round, and two sizes including regular and large.

It features built-in speakers that are concealed in the frame and low latency audio for stutter-free sound. The open-ear design and a discreet omnidirectional mic enhance the user experience. Its blue light lenses filter by 35% and the polarized replacement lenses offer 99% UVA/UVB protection.

Furthermore, it is touch-enabled and voice assistant compatible so that you can manage calls, music, and media in addition to activating your smartphone's voice assistant from the touch interface of the Razer Anzu smart glasses.

It not only offers over five hours of battery life, so you don't have to worry about it running out during your gaming sessions, but also shuts off automatically to save power when you are not using it. Moreover, it is splash-proof and will not be spoiled by weather or sweat.

Its original price is $199.99 but with Amazon's Prime Day discount of 75%, you can get it for only $49.99 and save $150 today. If you do not already have an Amazon Prime account, head over to the dedicated webpage here to start your 30-day free trial.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.