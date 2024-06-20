Puzzle game about donut making, Freshly Frosted, is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store's freebie train is back to delivering regular games again after its Mega Sale-boosted mystery giveaways came to an end earlier this month. This time, PC gamers can claim a copy of Freshly Frosted to keep forever, and the promotion is running for an entire week.

Coming from the indie developer The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, this is a puzzle game that puts you in charge of a donut factory. Cooking or baking is not the objective here though. The game involves puzzles that has you placing splitters, pushers, mergers, cloners, randomizers, teleporters, and other types of conveyor belts, all to end up with perfect donuts.

The title touts 144 puzzles to go through, and you'll be forming lines of belts to build twelve different types of donut shapes as the levels progress, "from jelly-filled to maple bars, pumpkins, stars," and more. There is also an option to get hints or even skip levels entirely if the donut making process gets too tough, and there aren't any drawbacks for taking either of those options.

Here's how the developer describes the experience and the calming narrator:

What's your favorite donut? Sweet and sprinkled... a jolly jelly-filled... perhaps a marvelous maple bar? What about one shaped like a pumpkin, a snowflake, or a star! Discover many a whimsical shape as you explore a sweet skyscape of pastry possibilities. Journey through this sweet sensation accompanied by soothing narration. A calming voice over focused on positivity guides you through each puzzle with assuring affability.

At the same time, Epic is offering a goodie pack for the free-to-play game Rumble Club this week. It comes with in-game currencies plus an exclusive emote.

Freshly Frosted is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until June 27. The title usually costs $9.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. As usual, the next giveaway will begin once this one has finished its run on the coming Thursday.