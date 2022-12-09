Reddit rolls out personalized cards in its end-of-year Recap experience

As 2022 quickly comes to an end, social news platform Reddit is bringing back its Recap experience, which aims to give users a unique and fun way to reminisce the times the times they have spent on the platform.

Reddit Recaps are personalized, and will show you various statistics, such as time you spent on the website, the content you most engaged with, and communities you have viewed or joined. To view your own Recap, log in to your Reddit account and select the Narwhal icon under your profile in the app or the navigation bar on desktop. You will then see a series of cards that include figures like your most upvoted comment, whether you are team cat or dog, your avatar's outfit changes, tiles placed on r/place, and communities that you may be interested in joining.

Once you reach the end of your Recap experience, Reddit will give you a "new and unique opportunity to see how you stack up against other redditors" by rewarding you with a "Superpower Reddit Ability." Reddit explains the feature in its blog post:

Based on earned Karma points, the card places redditors into one of three categories of Rare, Epic, or Legendary. To add to the experience, it also displays their most recent Avatar, the top three visited communities, and assigns a generated persona gathered from the topics they were most interested in.

You can download and share your personalized card on Reddit and other social media platforms so you can highlight your Reddit Recaps with others. If you don't want to display your username and Avatar when sharing your Recap card, you can choose the card to display a generic Snoo and "Redditor" in place of your username.

These types of recaps have been popular ever since Spotify started its Wrapped marketing campaign, which allows Spotify users to view data about their activity on the platform over the past year and share it on social media. Other platforms that have launched their own recap experience include YouTube Music and Apple Music.