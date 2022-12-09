Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion features Idris Elba

CD Projekt RED showed up to The Game Awards 2022 today with a brand-new teaser trailer for its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 story expansion Phantom Liberty. The twist this time was that another Hollywood star is joining the production, with Idris Elba (from Luther, The Suicide Squad, MCU, and many others), taking a major role right next to Keanu Reeves.

Described as a spy-thriller expansion, Phantom Liberty takes V to Night City's Dogtown, a brand-new area of Night City for players to get their enhanced hands on. Some parts of this district can be seen briefly in the trailer as well, showing populated but dirty streets, underground elements, and even some overgrown and rundown skyscrapers.

Elba will be playing the role of Reed, a "veteran New United States of America agent" from FIA that will be a trusted asset to V in the new storyline that takes place before the base game's ending.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty does not have a release date yet, but it is only coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, skipping last-gen consoles entirely. Developer CD Projekt RED is also working on a full-fledged sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, plus a brand-new The Witcher trilogy.