AMD releases new chipset driver to fix blue screens of death on Windows 11 22H2 and more

The latest version of AMD's chipset driver set for various platforms supporting Athlon, Ryzen, and Threadripper processors is here with release 4.11.15.342. It brings several fixes that solve issues causing blue screens of death (BSOD) happening on Windows 11 2022 Update (initial support added in August 2022) as well as in previous Windows versions.

The official changelog for AMD Ryzen Chipset Driver version 4.11.15.342 contains one modest "bug fixes on few drivers," but the more detailed list of drivers reveals extra information on what is now fixed:

Driver Name Windows 10 Windows 11 Change Details AMD PCI Device Driver 1.0.0.90 1.0.0.90 Bug fixes AMD PSP Driver 5.22.0.0 5.22.0.0 Fixed BSOD 7E while installing the PSP driver

New program support added AMD SFH Driver 1.0.0.332 1.0.0.332 Added support for custom ACS sensor

Report invalid data when sensor is blocked AMD MicroPEP Driver 1.0.39.0 1.0.39.0 Updated .inf file to remove redundant information

Fixed BSOD 0x1CA and 0xA0 seen on Windows 11 22H2 AMD PPM Provisioning File Driver 8.0.0.15 8.0.0.15 New program support added AMD USB4 CM Driver 1.0.0.23 Not applicable Bug fix for S0i3 cases

Fix for DP light up with reboot cycles

Fixed BSOD 0x139 AMD s0i3 Filter Driver 1.0.0.16 1.0.0.16 Fix for BSOD during S4 when AMD USB4 CM is involved

Note that the latest driver also has several known issues:

Sometimes custom install fails to upgrade to latest drivers.

Text alignment issues may be seen on Russian language.

Manual system restart required on Non-English OS after the installation is complete.

Uninstall summary log may incorrectly show uninstall status as fail on non-English OS.

You can download AMD Ryzen Chipset Driver 4.11.15.342 for 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 from the official website. Full release notes are available in AMD's documentation.