How to opt for the nuclear option and delete your Twitter account

If you’ve been paying attention to the news, you’ll may have seen that Twitter users are stampeding over to Mastodon – an open-source, decentralized Twitter clone. In this month alone, over a million people have made new Mastodon accounts, which is much more than any prior month. If you’ve gone over to Mastodon and want to delete your Twitter existence, use this short guide.

Deleting your Twitter account from Twitter Web, Android, and iOS is pretty easy to do. Once you opt to delete your account, it will be placed in a deactivated state for 30 days. If you do not reactivate in that period, your account will be permanently deleted. After deletion, your username will no longer be associated with your account. While it’ll be easy for you to recreate an account in the future, you’ll still need to earn all of your followers back.

How to delete on Twitter Web

Click on the More icon and then click on Settings and privacy from the drop-down menu. From the Your account tab, click on Deactivate your account. Read the account deactivation information, then click Deactivate. Enter your password when prompted and confirm that you want to proceed by clicking the Deactivate account button.

How to delete on Twitter for iOS

Tap the navigation menu icon, then tap Settings and privacy. Tap Your account, then tap Deactivate your account. Read the account deactivation information, then tap Deactivate. Enter your password when prompted and tap Deactivate. Confirm that you want to proceed by tapping Yes, deactivate.

How to delete on Twitter for Android

In the top menu, you will either see a navigation menu icon or your profile icon. Tap whichever icon you have, then tap Settings and privacy. Tap Account, then tap Deactivate your account. Read the account deactivation information, then tap Deactivate. Enter your password when prompted and tap Deactivate. Confirm that you want to proceed by tapping Yes, deactivate.

Deleting your Twitter account is most definitely the nuclear option when it comes to responding to recent developments, especially if you actually enjoy using the platform. If you’re more concerned about your privacy, then setting up a service like Semiphemeral may be a better option for you.