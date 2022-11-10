Musk wants Twitter employees to prepare for "difficult times ahead", bans remote work

Elon Musk has written his first company wide email to make Twitter employees prepare for "difficult times ahead". He added that there was no way to sugarcoat the message about the current economic outlook and how it will affect the ad-dependent company like Twitter. Musk also banned remote work and would only grant exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

“The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” Musk wrote. Employees are now expected to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week. The Twitter boss has also eliminated "days of rest" from staff calendars, which was a company wide monthly day off introduced during the pandemic period, according to Bloomberg.

Within just two weeks of acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has laid half the workforce off including several top executives. Today, Twitter's CISO Lea Kissner announced her resignation from Twitter, while it has also been reported that the company's chief privacy officer, and chief compliance officer have also resigned.

Musk also announced a series of actions in the days following the acquisition, including charging $8 (instead of $20) for the Twitter Blue subscription, while also making changes several times about how people get the verified blue check, later tweeting that Twitter will do "lots of dumb things in coming months" to try and offset the confusion from users.

Bloomberg also reports that in a separate email, Musk also added that the absolute top priority "over the next few days" is to find and suspend any verified bots/trolls/spam.

