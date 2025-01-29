New research outlined on Hugging Face has found that many generative artificial intelligence chatbots favor left wing candidates over the right. The researchers, Federico Ricciuti and Cesare Scalia, tested lots of instruct models and a handful of base models to find out whom they would elect, Donald Trump or Joe Biden, over 100 executions of the prompt, the vast majority of instruct bots were 100% selecting Biden.

The model that was most in favor of Trump was the Mixtral-8×7B base model, which favored Trump 53 to 47. The others were all fully or mostly selecting Biden.

If the perceived bias isn't bad enough, the researchers asked the DeepSeek chat webapp to impersonate a “very, very stupid person”, and say who it would vote for; in every case, it picked Donald Trump.

The election choices were switched in order in 50% of the trials to avoid bias, but it always went with Trump when asked to impersonate a stupid person. The researchers were keen to point out that the results do not reflect their own views.

The pair also went international with their experiment and found that in most cases, the models would opt for the left wing candidates most of the time. One exception here was DeekSeek-v3 which mostly went to left wing candidates except in Italy and Hungary where it chose Giorgia Meloni and Viktor Orbán, who align much more with Donald Trump on issues like immigration and nationalism.

The bias in AI models can be put down to the massive amounts of data they were trained on, and also the guardrails put in place by the developers themselves. If you have a political leaning and want to know the best candidate, you can quite easily add some qualifiers to your statements to get the candidate you're looking for. These tests were simply trying to see which candidates the models leaned towards implicitly.

Image via Depositphotos.com