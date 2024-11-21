Google reportedly canceled Pixel Tablet 3 development

According to the latest report, Google has canceled the development of the Pixel Tablet 3 and could be exiting the industry for the foreseeable future. What does this mean for the recently reported Pixel Tablet 2? Apparently, it will be Google's final effort in the tablet business.

Multiple sources (via Android Headlines) close to the Pixel Tablet 3 project claim that Google has decided to abandon the tablet project to focus on other priorities. As a result, the team working on the Pixel Tablet 3 project has been reassigned to other projects.

Internally referred to as "Kiyomi," the Pixel Tablet 3 was reportedly axed last week. Google's last tablet, the Pixel Tablet, was launched in 2023, with the latest rumors suggesting that the next tablet, the Pixel Tablet 2, could launch in 2025.

Google is expected to equip the Pixel Tablet 2 with upgraded cameras and a new Tensor chipset. While it is anticipated that the design will remain similar to the original Pixel Tablet, the new one could feature reduced bezels on the front. Additionally, Google is also speculated to be working on an official keyboard cover for the tablet.

The Pixel Tablet 2 could bring support for display output, offer seven years of updates (thanks to the upgraded chipset), and run Android 15 or 16, depending on its release timeline. Although Google's commitment to tablets may appear uncertain after the Pixel Tablet in 2023, that isn't entirely accurate. On the software front, Google has been continuously developing new features for tablets and foldable.

Speculations are that Google may shift its focus to the rumored Pixel Laptop powered by Android. Instead of splitting resources between two different Android products (excluding Android phones), the company seems to be prioritizing the Android laptop, which is rumored to target the premium laptop market.