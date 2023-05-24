Helldivers 2 revealed as third person shooter and it will drop into PS5 and PC in 2023

During Sony's PlayStation Showcase today, it revealed a new entry in the Helldivers game franchise from developer Arrowhead Game Studios. However, this new game, Helldivers 2, will be a bit different than the original in one big aspect.

Instead of a top-down shooter like the first game in the series, Helldivers 2 will be a third person shooter. That means fans of the original will be down on the ground battling enemies up close and personal.

A post on the official PlayStation blog site offers up more info on Helldivers 2:

You’ll step into the boots of an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty, and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest, and most explosive tools in the galaxy. Team up with up to four friends and wreak havoc on the alien scourge that threatens the safety of your home, Super Earth.

One interesting thing about the game is that friendly fire will always be on during missions, so you will have to be careful to not shoot your online teammates, while also avoiding the bullets that might be coming after you.

However, it looks like Helldivers 2 will retain the satirical humor of the original. Indeed, one could say that the game is more than just a homage to the Starship Troopers movie. Players will have to go on missions to defeat a host of aliens. The blog post added:

Players can decide how to take down each enemy surge using a multitude of offensive and defensive tools. As you complete missions, you’ll be able to upgrade your ship and build an even more impressive arsenal. Everything from shield generators to turrets to large-scale airstrikes can be used to give your team the upper hand.

The game is due later in 2023 for both the PlayStation 5 and the PC.