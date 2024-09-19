Sony celebrates PlayStation's 30th anniversary with gray PS5 and PS5 Pro

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed a special limited edition PlayStation 5 console bundle to celebrate 30 years of the iconic PlayStation brand. The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pays homage to the original 1994 launch of the original PlayStation console with a nostalgic retro design.

The top-tier bundle is a limited edition PlayStation 5 Pro console with a retro color scheme taking design cues from the first PlayStation. It includes a 2TB SSD and accessories matching the vintage aesthetic. Only 12,300 numbered units of the Pro bundle will be produced to represent the December 3rd, 1994 launch date. Another option is a PS5 Digital Edition with 1TB SSD.

Both anniversary bundles feature some nice bonus collector's items. An original PlayStation-style cable connector housing and PlayStation-shaped cable ties nod to the 1990s aesthetic. A random selection of 30-anniversary posters and PlayStation stickers are also included.

In addition to the retro-styled consoles, the anniversary bundles contain matching DualSense controllers and peripherals. The PS5 Pro package throws in a DualSense Edge and charging dock.

Players can sign up for their chance to pre-order the 30th Anniversary Collection starting September 26. The nostalgic items will then launch on November 21. For those in regions with direct access, PlayStation Network members can reserve the PS5 Pro, Portal and DualSense Edge directly from PlayStation Direct. Elsewhere, pre-orders will run through normal retail partners.

While supplies will be extremely constrained due to popularity, PlayStation looks to celebrate three decades of gaming history through this momentous collector's line.